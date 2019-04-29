Dr Pepper Launching a Rare New Flavor Next Month

Dr Pepper rarely changes their soda, but something new is coming very soon.

The last time we got a new flavor from Dr Pepper was five years ago with their Dr Pepper Vanilla Float. It was only available over the summer and tasted like Dr Pepper with vanilla ice cream. Get ready for another limited run soda. Dr Pepper Dark Berry will begin shipping on May 1.

The dark new drink is said to be a “subtle, fruity twist on the original soda, which already boasts a blend of 23 flavors.” Looking at the can, it is a partnership with the new 'Spiderman: Far From Home' movie. I'm not a big blueberry person, but I am willing to try it.