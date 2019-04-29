Suspicious Fire at Rider High School Under Investigation

Wichita Falls Fire Department investigators were looking into the cause of a blaze Sunday evening around 7:20 pm at Rider High School.

Rider track fire-April 28, 2019-Michael Hernandez via Facebook (used with permission)

The blaze reportedly burned a metal building next to the track that was used to store track and field equipment. Since there were no utilities connected to the stand-alone structure, the fire could not have been electrical.

No injuries were reported and the total value of the loss was not available at this time.