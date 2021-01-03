Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Sunday afternoon was a busy day in Washington, D.C. as the 116th Congress ended and the 117th Congress began.

Congressman Jodey Arrington, of Lubbock, started a new term in office representing the 19th Congressional District. Also, the 11th and 13th Congressional Districts of Texas had new representation with Col. August Pfluger and Dr. Ronny Jackson taking over for the retiring Mike Conaway and Mac Thornberry, respectively. Tony Gonzales was also sworn into office for the 23rd Congressional District.

Congressman Arrington stated on social media, "Swearing an oath is no small thing. It is THE thing! It is my sacred duty to my country and fellow countrymen. In this term, as in the past two, I will prayerfully and diligently strive to "support and defend the Constitution."

Col. Pfluger who was elected to represent the 11th Congressional District said on Sunday afternoon, "I just swore an oath before God to defend the Constitution and serve the great people of #TX11. I am humbled that they have placed their trust in me to represent them here in Washington, and I vow to uplift the voices of each one of them."

Dr. Jackson was also joined by his family as he took the oath of office for the 13th Congressional District. "To the hardworking men and women of Texas’ 13th Congressional District, I cannot thank you enough for trusting me to be your voice in Washington. I will fight every day to uphold the conservative Texas values we hold dear," said Rep. Jackson on Twitter.

Congressmen Pfluger and Jackson also posed for a photo with Congressman Tony Gonzales whose district stretches from north San Antonio, to Del Rio, to the southern Permian Basin, continuing west to Monahans, and west to Big Bend, Hudspeth County, Fabens and Socorro.

Congressman Arrington continues to be one of the higher-ranking Republicans in the U.S. House by serving on the Ways and Means Committee. All four Congressmen will be busy on Wednesday, as they will be in attendance for the Joint Session of Congress to certify the electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election.