Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Habitation

Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve a recent burglary in Wichita Falls.

On July 22, between 9:00 and 9:20 am, an unknown white male entered an open garage in the 5100 block of Lake Wellington and stole a 2012 silver Cadillac Escalade that was parked inside.

The suspect was shirtless, wearing blue shorts and had multiple tattoos on his neck, back, chest and arms.

The police have very little information regarding the crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.