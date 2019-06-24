Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Cold Case Homicide

Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve a cold case homicide that occurred over twenty years ago.

On June 8, 1997, John Richter of Saginaw was found murdered in his room at Trade Winds Hotel located at 1212 Broad Street. Richter had been beaten to death with an unknown weapon.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.