Dallas Liquor Store Trashed Over Cell Phone Dispute

I hate to break it to this lady, but totally trashing the liquor store isn’t going to get your phone back. In fact, it’s only going to make things much, much worse.

I’ll be honest with you in that I totally understood what Fred Durst was talking about in Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff.”

In case you aren’t familiar with the tune, here are some of the lyrics:

It’s just one of those days Where you don't want to wake up Everything is f**ked Everybody sucks You don't really know why But you want to justify Rippin' someone's head off

Okay, maybe not the rippin’ someone’s head off part, but I broke more than a few video controllers when I was younger out of pure frustration.

For a brief second, it felt like I was getting revenge on the video game that I believed was cheating. And then the reality of the fact that the only thing that I was hurting was me set in – and it sucked.

I’m guessing that’s how the lady who trashed Tiger Liquor Store in South Dallas on Tuesday (July 6) is feeling right about now.

I’m not exactly sure what happened, only that she was tearing the hell out of the store over a dispute about a lost cell phone, according to a tweet from Dallas Texas TV. I did a few searches online and couldn’t find anything to provide more context.

But I’m pretty damn sure that someone called the cops and if she’s not currently cooling her heels in the Dallas County Jail, she soon will be.

