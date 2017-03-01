Denton Police Not Messing Around With Whataburger Table Tent Thieves [PHOTOS]

Seems like a lot of Texans enjoy stealing a Whataburger tent from time to time. Denton County will be taking them back if they find you with one.

Whataburger is a Texas institution, and a lot of people enjoy stealing the tent numbers Whataburger uses to deliver food to your table. The Northeast Police Department in Denton County is seizing all Whataburger tents they find in your possession.

"We learned that it has become a game for area teens to be removing the plastic 'order numbers' from the restaurant," the department said in a Feb. 25 Facebook post . "Removing these items without consent is a theft, which could result in a citation being issued for Theft of Property under $100."

The local Whataburger is continually having to order new tents and it's just becoming a hassle. "We asked that you be aware of this and leave these items behind when visiting our local store. The issue has become very apparent when we (NEPD), at times possess more of these numbers than the restaurant does."