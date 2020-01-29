Did You Know the Archer County Jail is on the Market for $5,000?

I don't know why, but I kinda want to buy this.

It looks like I'm a little late to the party on this, but I just saw that the historical Archer County Jail is for sale. It served as the town's jail from 1910-1974. After that, it stood in the town and was used as a museum until 2017. The property has a Texas Historical Commission designation, and the local commissioners want to ensure that its future resident or owner will rehabilitate the structure and restore its museum-quality artifacts.

We will see what the jail goes for, but the starting bid is only $5,000. We will see if it brings in more. Lead commissioner Randy Jackson told KFDX that they have “the right to refuse any and all bids, so we don’t want someone that’s gonna come in here and try to scrape the goods out of here and leave a shell. We hope that we have a buyer that comes in that has the intent to restore it and for everything to remain right here.”

You can check out some photos of this historical site on the realtor's site.