HGTV Wants to Makeover a Small Town, Which Texoma Town Should We Pick?

Let's see if we can get HGTV to visit our area.

Alright before we start this, sorry Wichita Falls cannot be picked. The rules for this show look to be quite simple. HGTV is calling for small towns with a population of 40,000 or less. They want towns that have homes with great architecture and a main street that could use some revitalization. So who should we nominate?

Holiday? Iowa Park? Burkburnett? Henrietta? Petrolia? All of those have the population size they're looking for and many have a main street. Could any of those qualify for the great architecture? I'll be honest, just nominate one of those towns so we can try to get this show here. Submit your city here for the show.

The show is hosted by Ben and Erin Napier. ‘Home Town,’ will be putting their renovation skills to the test to revitalize an entire town. Submissions need to be in by February 7th to qualify.