What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Anime for Everyone, From Broadway to Ballet, live music and more - it's happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, January 30 - Sunday, February 2.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, January 30
Birds in Art
Time: 5:30-7:30pm
Friday, January 31
Learn to Paint
Time: 6:00-8:00pm
Dena Parker & 6 Miles Out with The Indications
Time: 9:00-11:30pm
Saturday, February 1
From Broadway to Ballet
Time: 7:00-8:30pm
Hannah Belle Lecter with Special Guests
Time: 9:00-11:30pm
Sunday, February 2
Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!