What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Anime for Everyone, From Broadway to Ballet, live music and more - it's happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, January 30 - Sunday, February 2.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, January 30

Birds in Art

Time: 5:30-7:30pm

Friday, January 31

Learn to Paint

Time: 6:00-8:00pm

Dena Parker & 6 Miles Out with The Indications

Time: 9:00-11:30pm

Saturday, February 1

From Broadway to Ballet

Time: 7:00-8:30pm

Hannah Belle Lecter with Special Guests

Time: 9:00-11:30pm

Sunday, February 2

Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp

Time: 2:00-3:00pm

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!