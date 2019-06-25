Disney Cruise Line Launching New Voyages Out of Texas This Year

I've always wanted to take a Disney Cruise and it's nice to know I can stay right here in Texas if I want to take one.

The Disney Cruise Line has several ships that travel all over the world. It looks like the Disney Wonder will be offering options out of Galveston in the fall. The Disney Cruise Line has departed from Texas in the past, but this will be the first time for the Wonder in our state.

For the Galveston departure, cruise options are available to the Bahamas or the Carribean. If you do travel to the Bahamas, you will spend a day at Disney's private island, Castaway Cay. The ship will reportedly split time among ports at Galveston, New Orleans, Puerto Rico, San Diego and Vancouver through winter 2020.

Looks like some updates will be coming to this ship as well. In time for the fall cruise departures. They will be adding a New Orleans-themed lounge inspired by the 2009 animated film, The Princess and the Frog. The French Quarter Lounge will feature live music on a gazebo stage and specialty drinks at an updated whimsical bar.

New Orleans-themed family activities, trivia and character encounters will be offered at the lounge throughout the day. Redesigned spaces for teens and adults include Vibe, a club reserved for teens ages 14 to 17, a coffee bar and the adult-only Cove Café where guests can enjoy specialty coffees and teas, wine, cocktails and light bites.

The new enhancements are expected to be completed by late September.