Don’t Walk Out Onto Ice On Lake Wichita

It's been mentioned on the news and in a couple social media posts I've seen lately that people are trying to walk out onto the ice on Lake Wichita. Don't do it!

While seeing Lake Wichita frozen over may be a once in a lifetime event, do not attempt to walk out onto it. Yes, we've had an extended period of sub-freezing temperatures but there's no way to tell how thick the ice is and you could fall through without any notice.

Hypothermia sets in quickly when you're submerged in water and it may be extremely difficult for you to pull yourself out or for someone else to put themselves at risk trying to rescue you.

It took a while to freeze over, it will take a while to thaw, so by all means, go check out the frozen lake when the roads clear up a bit, but don't venture out onto the ice.