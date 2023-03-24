Family in Houston Accused of Squatting in Someone Else’s Home

I’ve always heard that squatters have an unbelievable amount of rights and here’s proof.

A homeowner in the Meyerland community in Houston recently discovered a group of people living in one of her rental properties, according to ABC 13. The landlord, Linda Giang, made the discovery after the Meyerland HOA sent her a letter two weeks ago telling her she needed to clean the leaves out of her driveway.

She and her mother went to the property to see what needed to be done. They went into the house and were shocked to find a family of five living in there (the house is currently listed for rent for $3,600 a month).

One of the people living inside, Tamisha Bey, said they had rented the house from a realtor and had a contract, which she emailed to Giang. The problem is that the person listed as the landlord on the contract has no relationship to the actual homeowners.

The family has since changed all of the locks on the house.

The most frustrating part of it all is that when Giang called the Houston police and the deputy constable’s office and both told her that it was a civil matter. Are you kidding me? It sure sounds like criminal trespassing to me.

However, Attorney Brian Cweren, an eviction case specialist agrees with me. He says there are signs of forced entry into the house, which proves they broke into the home and took up residence.

ABC 13 confronted the woman in the home and she insists that she paid $6,000 to live there and has a legitimate lease.

The Houston Police Department told ABC 13 that it would reexamine the case. Hopefully, they’ll get it right this time.

