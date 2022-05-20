Earlier this week, Play Canada conducted a survey asking Major League Baseball fans what year was the most embarrassing for their team. According to the study, Texas Rangers fans believe that 2021 was the team’s worst season in the franchise’s history.

Last year, the Rangers ended the season with one of the worst records in the American League. They came in last place in their division and finished the season with a 60-102 record. While that’s a terrible record, the Rangers weren’t the worst team in the American League. The Baltimore Oriels had an even worse season and finished the 2021 season with a 52-110 record.

The survey wasn’t all gloom and doom. Play Canada also asked fans, what year they thought their team put on their best performance. Texas Rangers fans believed that in 2011 the team put on their best performance. In 2011, the Rangers went to the World Series. Unfortunately, they ended up losing to the St. Louis Cardinals after seven games.

Get our free mobile app

At the time of this writing, the Rangers are in third place in their division with a 17-20 record. They are seven games behind the Houston Astros who are currently in first place with a 25-14 record. It’s still pretty early in the season. Hopefully, the Texas Rangers can start winning some more games, and turn things around. While I don’t expect to see the Rangers make it to the World Series anytime soon, it would be nice to see them at least clinch a division title.

Looking Back at the Dallas Cowboys 2021 Season The Cowboys 2021 season got off to a strong start with a close game against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even though they lost the game, the Cowboys managed to keep it close, giving fans hope for a deep playoff run. They followed that game up with an impressive 6-game winning streak. However, things started to fall apart in the second half of the season, resulting in a disappointing home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Dallas Cowboys Close Out 2021 Regular Season With the Biggest Road Win Ever The Dallas Cowboys put up the most points in franchise history on the road to close out the season in Philadelphia. Check out over 75 photos from the sidelines below.