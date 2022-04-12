Old Wichita Falls, Texas Restaurant Burns To The Ground

Unfortunately, an old Wichita Falls restaurant that shuttered it's doors years ago went up in flames.

Freddy’s Casa Manana was a restaurant that closed around 30 years ago. In fact, the building has sat vacant and unused since the 1990’s, and was completely devoid of contents inside. Even though it sat vacant for years, it was a City of Wichita Falls, trustee property. In fact, building has sat unused for so long, the building’s utilities were completely turned off. Since the doors were unsecured, many people have been seen entering and exiting the property.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the blaze. After the firefighters extinguished the blaze, the building was considered a “total loss”, since it’s estimated value was only listed to be $16,443. Another building which is located next door to the property, received some smoke damage from the blaze. At the time of this writing the cause of the fire is unknown. Fire investigators are still determining what caused the property to go up in flames.

