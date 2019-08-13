Wichita Falls Fire Department to Host Citizen’s Fire Academy

The WFFD is currently taking applications for their Citizen’s Fire Academy.

The academy lasts seven weeks and classes will meet weekly on Tuesday evenings from 6:00 to 9:00 pm starting on September 10. Graduation will be held on Saturday, October 26.

Classes will meet at the WF Fire Drill Field and the Public Safety Training Center. Dinner will be provided on the first night of the academy and on graduation night. Snacks and water will be provided on all other nights.

Students will receive both hands-on and classroom training. Those who participate will also learn the history of the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

Citizens who are interested need to fill out an application, which can be picked up in person at Station 1, located at 1005 Bluff or downloaded at this location.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and are required to pass a background check. The deadline to submit applications is September 3.