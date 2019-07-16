First Of Its Kind Water Slide Opens in Texas Yesterday

This is taking the concept of three different water slides and throwing it into one massive slide.

I will be honest, I have never heard of this waterpark before. It is in Sheridan, Texas, and is called Splashway Waterpark and Camping Grounds. Yesterday they debuted their brand new water slide, the Dueling Splash Blasters. This is taking the concept of three different water slides that we're all familiar with.

The first concept is the racing aspect. You in one raft versus another person in a different raft trying to be the first to the bottom. The second concept is what I call a 'water coaster'. This is where you have those jet streams that will actually push you uphill in your raft. The final concept is what they call the flying saucers, but I call it the 'toilet bowl'. Where you go around a giant bowl for a bit before falling down a tube.

All of those concepts are usually their own ride, but at Splashway Waterpark, it's just one big ride. The ride is open now and the park is open every day between now and mid-August. After that, they switch to just weekends till the end of September.