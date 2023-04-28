Watch Fists Fly and Dudes Roll Around in the Streets of Austin

Watch Fists Fly and Dudes Roll Around in the Streets of Austin

Twitter: TX Street Fights

I remember when going to Austin to watch a show meant that you were merely traveling there to watch a concert. Judging by all the videos I’ve seen here lately, there’s also a good chance that you’ll get to take in a fight while you’re there.

Admittedly, I’m starting to get a little fatigued by all the fight videos that are surfacing from there. It feels like a new, high-quality video is posted online every other day.

Get our free mobile app

The latest clip starts with a couple of guys mouthing at one another, while other dudes intervene to keep them apart. Now, if I had been present during the running of the mouths, I probably would’ve thought nothing would come of it and gone on my way.

But I knew there would be payoff with the video. Otherwise, why take the time to produce and post it?

And boy, was I right.

Those two guys come to blows in the middle of the street and the next thing you know, there’s three fights going on at once. You even hear a beer bottle break off-screen, which leads me to think someone may have taken one to the head. That’ll leave a mark.

Even though the melee only lasts less than a minute, it was enough time to leave a few dudes dazed and bloodied.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week April 28, 2023

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week April 21, 2023

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week April 14, 2023

Filed Under: street fights
Categories: Texas News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Newstalk 1290