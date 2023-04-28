Watch Fists Fly and Dudes Roll Around in the Streets of Austin

I remember when going to Austin to watch a show meant that you were merely traveling there to watch a concert. Judging by all the videos I’ve seen here lately, there’s also a good chance that you’ll get to take in a fight while you’re there.

Admittedly, I’m starting to get a little fatigued by all the fight videos that are surfacing from there. It feels like a new, high-quality video is posted online every other day.

The latest clip starts with a couple of guys mouthing at one another, while other dudes intervene to keep them apart. Now, if I had been present during the running of the mouths, I probably would’ve thought nothing would come of it and gone on my way.

But I knew there would be payoff with the video. Otherwise, why take the time to produce and post it?

And boy, was I right.

Those two guys come to blows in the middle of the street and the next thing you know, there’s three fights going on at once. You even hear a beer bottle break off-screen, which leads me to think someone may have taken one to the head. That’ll leave a mark.

Even though the melee only lasts less than a minute, it was enough time to leave a few dudes dazed and bloodied.

