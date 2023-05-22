Heart-Pounding Video Documents Hair-Raising Ordeal at Texas Theme Park.

If you're scared of heights, this could possibly be a fate worse than death.

Get our free mobile app

I used to love rollercoasters. When I was twelve, my cousin and I went to Six Flags on a day when, for some reason, few people were there—literally no lines. We rode the Judge Roy Scream twelve times in a row and never once waited in line. It was glorious.

Nightmare

That was a long time ago. Now, I avoid rollercoasters at all costs for the very thing that happened to this poor lady in the video at the bottom of this article. She's stuck on the Texas Titan.

Bribed

I feel so bad for her! She states in the video that she normally doesn't ride roller coasters, but someone bribed her to get her to do it. Now she's stuck "until further notice," and the employees don't even have a plan yet as to how they're going to get the people off the ride. Yikes.

Never again

I don't know what bribe was used to get her on the ride, but I guarantee she's never going for that again. Are they going to get a huge crane over there to get them down? That could take days to get a crane over there. Climb down a ladder? No sir, not me!

Did she get down?

We couldn't find any information as to the conclusion of this event, do hopefully she has two feet planted firmly on the ground. Check out the video for yourself below.

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)

10 Must-Try Food Stops, From Houston, TX to Dallas, TX