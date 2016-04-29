Traffic Stop Near Electra Results in Large Heroin Bust

Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man with a large quantity of heroin last Saturday.

At around 4:30 pm Saturday a Wichita County Sheriff’s K-9 interdiction unit made a traffic stop at US Hwy 287 South and Hwy 25 near Electra. The driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Hispanic male, gave deputies permission to search the vehicle.

Deputies discovered a packaged wrapped in tape that contained a substance that field tested positive for heroin. A further search of the vehicle uncovered three more such packages all of which tested positive for heroin.

Nearly three pounds of the drug were ultimately seized. The drugs had a street value of over $170,000. The drugs and the man were turned over to federal DEA agents. His identity has not been released.