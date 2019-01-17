Gas Prices Go Up in Lubbock & Texas Over the Past Week

Gas prices went up in Lubbock, and across the rest of Texas, over this past week according to AAA Texas.

The AAA Texas Gas Watch released on Thursday (Jan. 17th) shows the average price of regular unleaded went up one cent in Texas to $1.93 a gallon.

Lubbock's average price for regular unleaded went up four cents a gallon to $1.86.

According to AAA Texas, the last time the statewide average price of gas increased was on October 10, 2018, when the price went from $2.66 to $2.67 per gallon. Since then, the average price has been steadily dropping. AAA Texas also notes that since the beginning of 2019, the price per barrel of oil (WTI) has increased $6 to close on Wednesday at $52 per barrel.

"While gas prices remain 35 cents less per gallon compared to this time last year, some Texans will start to notice a slight increase in what they pay at the pump this month," said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. "To save on fuel, drivers should make sure their tires are properly inflated and avoid quick accelerations"

Amarillo's average price for regular unleaded went up six cents over the past week to $1.88 a gallon. Abilene's average stayed the same at $1.88 a gallon. San Angelo's average went up four cents to $1.90 a gallon. Midland and Odessa continue to have the highest average prices in the state. Midland's dropped four cents to $2.44 a gallon and Odessa's average price is $2.38 a gallon.