Governor Abbott Bans Covid-19 Passports in Texas

Right now only one state has a Covid 'passport', New York. This has led to other people wanting to know what their state is doing. Governor Abbott is letting his stance be known right away.

This morning Governor Abbott signed an executive order prohibiting state agencies or political subdivisions in Texas from creating a "vaccine passport" requirement. Executive Order No. GA - 35 also prohibits "organizations receiving public funds from requiring consumers to provide documentation of vaccine status in order to receive any service or enter any place."

"Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives. That is why I have issued an Executive Order that prohibits government-mandated vaccine passports in Texas. We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health - and we will do so without treading on Texans' personal freedoms," the governor said in the video above.

WHO's stance is that "national authorities and conveyance operators should not introduce requirements of proof of COVID-19 vaccination for international travel as a condition for departure or entry, given that there are still critical unknowns regarding the efficacy of vaccination in reducing transmission." It added that "preferential vaccination of travellers could result in inadequate supplies of vaccines for priority populations considered at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease."

As of right now in the world, New Zealand and parts of Europe are the ones who have this vaccine passport program running. It doesn't look like it will be happening here in America, but for folks who want to travel internationally. They may want to look into it.

