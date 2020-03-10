Happy Birthday to Chuck Norris, a Texoma Native

That's right Walker Texas Ranger is from Texoma.

First of all, a special happy birthday to Chuck Norris. He's 80-years-old today and is a true legend. Mainly because of all the ridiculous Chuck Norris jokes out there. One of my favorites, "Chuck Norris can pick oranges from an apple tree and make the best lemonade you've ever tasted."

Chuck Norris was also a part of the most famous Texas shows ever, 'Walker, Texas Ranger'. You maybe saying what about the show 'Dallas'? Yeah, probably more famous, but 'Walker, Texas Ranger' was actually entirely filmed here in Texas. 'Dallas' was filmed mostly in California.

Did you know Chuck Norris was born not too far away from us in Wichita Falls? Sadly, Chuck Norris was not born in Texas, he was actually born in Oklahoma. Back on this day in 1940, he was born in Ryan, Oklahoma. Just about a 45 minute drive away from us. He lived in that town until he was twelve-years-old and then his family moved to California.

I don't know about you, but that town needs a Chuck Norris statue. We need to make this happen and hopefully we can get Chuck to visit. Come on Ryan, Oklahoma townspeople. Make this happen!

