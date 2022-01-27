Where to Score Free Food on Your Birthday in Wichita Falls

Happy Birthday to me!

I figured since my birthday was coming up soon, I would do some digging and see where I can eat for free on the big day. Yeah, I’m a bum like that.

Lucky for me, Offers.com made it a tad bit easier with a list of all the restaurants that will hook you up with freebies when the ol’ birthday comes around.

The coolest part is that it doesn’t matter what you’re craving. From appetizers to burgers to desserts, there’s bound to be a freebie to suit your fancy here in Wichita Falls.

Denny’s

Denny's Rewards members get a free Grand Slam breakfast on their birthday.

IHOP

Load up on on some of the best pancakes on the planet on your birthday. You'll need to sign up for MyHop email list to take advantage of this deal.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Join B-Dubs' Blazin' Rewards program and get free wings on your birthday.

On The Border

Get a free surprise gift from On The Border on your special day if you're a member of On The Border's Club Cantina.

Firehouse Subs

Sign up for Firehouse Rewards before your birthday to get a free medium sub.

Jersey Mike's

A free sub is coming your way on the big day if you're a member of Jersey Mike's Email Club.

Red Robin

Get rewarded with a free burger on your birthday after becoming a member of Red Robin Royalty.

Which Wich

A free Wich is yours on your birthday if you're a member of the Vibe Club.

Applebee's

Join Applebee's email club for a free birthday dessert coupon.

Baskin Robbins

Join the Birthday Club to receive a free 2.5 oz. scoop coupon for your birthday.

Chili's

Chili's will reward you with a free dessert on your birthday if you're a My Chili's Rewards member.

Cotton Patch Cafe

Get hooked up with a free dessert on your birthday after you join the club.

Dunkin' Donuts

Sign up for DDPerks and get any size beverage for free on your birthday.

El Chico

A complimentary dessert is coming your way if you're a member of the E-Club.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Join the eClub and get a free Bundlet on your special day.

Olive Garden

Everyone who visits Olive Garden gets a free dessert on the birthday.

Papa John's

Members of the Papa Rewards program get free dessert during their birthday month.

Starbucks

Starbucks Rewards members get hooked up with a free birthday treat.

Chick-fil-A

Sign up for Chick-fil-A One and a birthday reward will be coming your way.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Join the Big Yellow Cup Club for additional rewards on your birthday.

Panera Bread

MyPanera members get a free reward on their birthday.

Red Lobster

As a member of the Fresh Catch Club, you'll get a surprise birthday offer.

Subway

Get a little something special on your birthday through the Subway MyWay Rewards app.

