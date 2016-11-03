Listen to Harry Caray Call the Cubs’ World Series Victory [VIDEO]

The curse has finally been broken. After 108 years , the Chicago Cubs have finally won the World Series. Last night, in game 7 of the series, the Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in one of the most memorable baseball games of all time.

While Cubs fans filled the streets and celebrated, there was one thing missing that could have made the entire thing just a little more perfect. Long time Cubs broadcaster Harry Carey's iconic voice brought games to Cubs fans for 16 years. Unfortunately, he passed away in 1998 and never got to see the team reach that final destination.

The new commercial from Budweiser makes the impossible possible. It takes clips from Carey calling games and puts them together to have the legend announce the ending from last night's game.

Not only Cubs fans, but all baseball fans will appreciate the emotions this brings out. The legend finally gets to make the call he always said was going to happen. They did it, Harry. The Cubs are finally flying the W.