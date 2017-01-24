Authorities in Houston are looking for a home health care provider who was caught on video striking an elderly patient.

Police are looking for the public’s help in locating Brenda Floyd. Floyd is facing charges of assaulting an elderly person. She’s described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, approximately 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

See the video above from Fox 26 in Houston.

WARNING! Language alert! NSFW!