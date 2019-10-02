The 2019 Major League Baseball playoffs are underway and on Tuesday afternoon, one of the biggest Houston Astros fans in Texas put his money where his mouth is.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is the owner of Gallery Furniture in Houston. He had to travel from Houston to a state with a legal sportsbook to place his seven-figure bet.

Once it was all said-and-done on Tuesday, McIngvale bet $3.5 million on the Astros to win the World Series at the DraftKings sportsbook in the Scarlet Pearl casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. According to ABC 13, at +220 odds, the bet would pay "Mattress Mack" a net total of $7.7 million if the Astros win the World Series.

Michael Berry, of the Michael Berry Show, and his producer Ramon Robles, were a part of the entourage accompanying "Mattress Mack" to Mississippi for the historic bet.

The Houston Astros won the World Series in 2017, and Gallery Furniture is in the midst of a promotion which would refund certain customers their purchases of at least $3,000 if the Astros win the World Series again.

ABC 13 reports that when Gallery Furniture conducted a similar promotion in 2017, it refunded more than $10 million when the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. McIngvale's bet on the 2019 World Series is to help him recoup the costs of this season's promotion.

