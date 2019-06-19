The unfortunate reality is that in no state can a full-time employee at minimum wage afford rent for a two-bedroom apartment. So how much do you have to make an hour to afford a home for your family in Texas?

According to CityLab, in 2018 it would take a worker at minimum wage working 122 hours to afford a regular two-bedroom apartment. In 2019, that number rose to 127 hours. However, if that worker was looking for a one-bedroom apartment, they'd only have to work 103 hours a week.

Looking at Fair Market Rent in each state, which considers fair rent to make up no more than 30% of a worker's wages, in only 28 states can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a one-bedroom apartment. While many states have minimum wages higher than the nationally mandated $7.25 per hour, no state has a minimum wage high enough to support a family.

When looking at how much someone would have to make per hour for full-time work to afford a two-bedroom apartment, Texas is in the middle of pack coming in as the 20th most expensive state, but it is still nearly three-times the state's minimum wage, which matches the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour:

STATE WAGE PER HOUR Hawaii $36.82 California $34.69 Massachusetts $33.81 New York $30.76 New Jersey $28.86 Washington $27.78 Maryland $27.52 Connecticut $25.40 Colorado $25.33 Alaska $24.84 New Hampshire $23.23 Virginia $23.13 Oregon $22.97 Florida $22.86 Vermont $22.78 Delaware $21.97 Rhode Island $20.86 Illinois $20.85 TEXAS $20.29 Maine $19.91 Minnesota $19.74 Arizona $19.52 Pennsylvania $19.35 Nevada $18.85 Georgia $18.42 Utah $18.30 South Carolina $17.27 Michigan $17.25 North Carolina $16.95 Louisiana $16.86 Wisconsin $16.77 North Dakota $16.65 Tennessee $16.58 Wyoming $16.46 New Mexico $16.34 Nebraska $16.08 Indiana $16.03 Missouri $16.00 Montana $15.97 Kansas $15.92 Ohio $15.73 Oklahoma $15.54 Idaho $15.47 Iowa $15.44 South Dakota $15.30 Alabama $14.92 Kentucky $14.84 Mississippi $14.43 West Virginia $14.27 Arkansas $14.26

