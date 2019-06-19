How Much Do You Need to Make An Hour to Afford Rent in Texas in 2019?
The unfortunate reality is that in no state can a full-time employee at minimum wage afford rent for a two-bedroom apartment. So how much do you have to make an hour to afford a home for your family in Texas?
According to CityLab, in 2018 it would take a worker at minimum wage working 122 hours to afford a regular two-bedroom apartment. In 2019, that number rose to 127 hours. However, if that worker was looking for a one-bedroom apartment, they'd only have to work 103 hours a week.
Looking at Fair Market Rent in each state, which considers fair rent to make up no more than 30% of a worker's wages, in only 28 states can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a one-bedroom apartment. While many states have minimum wages higher than the nationally mandated $7.25 per hour, no state has a minimum wage high enough to support a family.
When looking at how much someone would have to make per hour for full-time work to afford a two-bedroom apartment, Texas is in the middle of pack coming in as the 20th most expensive state, but it is still nearly three-times the state's minimum wage, which matches the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour:
|STATE
|WAGE PER HOUR
|Hawaii
|$36.82
|California
|$34.69
|Massachusetts
|$33.81
|New York
|$30.76
|New Jersey
|$28.86
|Washington
|$27.78
|Maryland
|$27.52
|Connecticut
|$25.40
|Colorado
|$25.33
|Alaska
|$24.84
|New Hampshire
|$23.23
|Virginia
|$23.13
|Oregon
|$22.97
|Florida
|$22.86
|Vermont
|$22.78
|Delaware
|$21.97
|Rhode Island
|$20.86
|Illinois
|$20.85
|TEXAS
|$20.29
|Maine
|$19.91
|Minnesota
|$19.74
|Arizona
|$19.52
|Pennsylvania
|$19.35
|Nevada
|$18.85
|Georgia
|$18.42
|Utah
|$18.30
|South Carolina
|$17.27
|Michigan
|$17.25
|North Carolina
|$16.95
|Louisiana
|$16.86
|Wisconsin
|$16.77
|North Dakota
|$16.65
|Tennessee
|$16.58
|Wyoming
|$16.46
|New Mexico
|$16.34
|Nebraska
|$16.08
|Indiana
|$16.03
|Missouri
|$16.00
|Montana
|$15.97
|Kansas
|$15.92
|Ohio
|$15.73
|Oklahoma
|$15.54
|Idaho
|$15.47
|Iowa
|$15.44
|South Dakota
|$15.30
|Alabama
|$14.92
|Kentucky
|$14.84
|Mississippi
|$14.43
|West Virginia
|$14.27
|Arkansas
|$14.26
Do you think its time for Texas to raise its minimum wage? Sound off in the comments!