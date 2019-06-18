You Can Travel the Country and Get Paid $10,000 to Taste Barbecue

No, you’re not dreaming and this is not a hoax.

Reynolds Wrap is looking for someone to travel the country to find out where the best barbecue in America is. The 2019 Chief Grilling Officer position pays $10,000 and travel expenses for you and a guest are covered as well.

The company had this to say on their website: “If you don't mind being paid to taste some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap® Chief Grilling Officer.”

The person selected will spend the first two weeks of August traveling the country in search of great barbecue. The Chief Grilling Officer is expected to share tips, grilling techniques and post food photos to the Reynolds Kitchens website.

To apply, submit a picture of yourself grilling and tell them why you would be the perfect fit for the job in 100 words.

Don’t wait around, submissions are due tomorrow (June 19) by Midnight Central Time. Email your submissions to careers@ReynoldsWrapCGO.com.