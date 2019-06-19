What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Legends of Western Swing Music, Kalamazoo at Backdoor Theatre, Farmer's Market at Hospice of Wichita Falls and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, June 20 - Sunday, June 23.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, June 20
Camp Creativity 2
Time: 9:30am-12:30pm | Price: $80
Legends of Western Swing Music
Time: 12:00-11:00pm | Price: $35
Insecta Inspecta
Time: 4:00-6:00pm
Kalamazoo - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $15-$21
Friday, June 21
Farmer's Market at Hospice of Wichita Falls
Time: 7:30-9:30am
Tiny Tinkerers Mini Camp
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $20-$30
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Camp Creativity 2
Time: 9:30am-12:30pm | Price: $80
Legends of Western Swing Music
Time: 12:00-11:00pm | Price: $35
Pride Pet Walk & Drag Show
Time: 5:00-8:00pm
Kalamazoo - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $15-$21
Wes Jeans in Concert
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, June 22
Free Teacher Certification Information Meeting
Time: 9:00-11:00am
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Sensory Friendly Screening of Toy Story 4
Time: 11:00am-1:00pm
Monthly Sidewalk Jam/Concert
Time: 12:00-3:30pm | Price: Free
Art Battle Wichita Falls
Time: 5:00-9:00pm | Price: $15-$20
Kalamazoo - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $15-$21
David Levy at 6th Street Winery
Time: 7:30-9:30pm
Lone Star Skynyrd, a Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Sunday, June 23
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!