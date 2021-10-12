How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Seasons 1-4

The buzz around Yellowstone this summer has led to many people asking where, or how, they can watch the hit show this fall. Below is everything you need to know about how to watch Yellowstone Season 4, plus how to catch up on Yellowstone Seasons 1-3.

Different streaming platforms stream different seasons, which makes it a bit confusing if you're wanting to binge from the beginning. Furthermore, the options are different for those wanting to watch in Canada. Currently there is not a totally free way to watch Yellowstone, but we found an option that's pretty close.

How to Watch Yellowstone Seasons 1-3:

Seasons 1-3 of Yellowstone include 29 episodes that follow John Dutton and his family as they take any measure necessary to protect their Montana land and way of life. It's raw, often violent and certainly not for small children. It's also gripping action and drama — and some of the best acting on screen! An extended break between Season 3 and Season 4 created a grassroots fervor for the show. Suddenly fans who thought Yellowstone was only a park want in on this action.

Watch Seasons 1-3 on Peacock Premium. This is the subscription version of Peacock, NBC's streaming app. It costs $4.99 a month, but if you want it without advertisements, you'll need to go to Peacock Premium Plus at $9.99 a month. However, Xfinity internet customers can likely get the free Xfinity Flex box, which comes with Peacock Premium at no cost. It's a fortunate perk for those who only want Yellowstone, but it doesn't solve all of your problems, because ...

How to Watch Season 4 of Yellowstone (Nov. 7):

Yellowstone's new episodes run on the Paramount Network, which is a part of most cable packages. However, if you've cut the cord, you'll have to figure out another way. There is no totally free option, but we'll get to the one a la carte offering in a moment.

First, here are all of the services that include the Paramount Network. If you have one of these, you're in:

If not, your best bet is to subscribe to Paramount+ at $4.99 a month. This gets you all Paramount Network programming and shows on CBS, BET, Nick Jr. Comedy Central and more. There are also a ton of movie franchises and well-known films for all ages. Additionally, when the new Yellowstone prequel, 1883, premieres in December, you'll be ready to go. This Tim McGraw and Faith Hill-led series only streams on Paramount+.

Season 4 of Yellowstone is going to pick up right where Season 3 ended: John Dutton is left for dead after shooters attack. Daughter Beth Dutton and son Kayce Dutton also appear to be in mortal danger. Who did it? That's the big question mark heading into the Nov. 7 premiere of Season 4.

How to Watch a Single Episode of Yellowstone:

Season 1, Episode 1 of Yellowstone is free on Peacock, although you need to sign up and give some information. Amazon Prime may be the best bet for single-use customers — there you can download any existing episode for $2.99, or an entire season for $14.99. It's not clear how quickly episodes of Season 4 will be available on Amazon Prime, or at Google Pay and iTunes.

International fans of Yellowstone don't have all of the same options as viewers in the United States, unfortunately. A post at Tom's Guide outlines what viewers in Canada and Australia can do to access the series. The outlook is less sunny for viewers in the U.K.