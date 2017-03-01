Idiot Who Racks Up His 23rd DUI Is an All-Time Zero

This guy collects DUIs the way kids used to collect baseball cards.

Ladies and gentlemen, please feast your eyes on Clinton Todd Sproles, a man whose name makes him sound like an infamous assassin, but whose actions call to mind David Hasselhoff eating a cheeseburger .

Last weekend in Butte, Mont., the 54-year-old was cited for his 23rd DUI . Twenty-three! He's pretty much guaranteed induction in the Alcoholic Hall of Fame. You'll know he's there because a car will have plowed right into the wing where his plaque is.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester is disturbed by Sproles' pattern of dangerous behavior:

It doesn't look like he's getting any kind of a message to stop his behavior, that's the concerning part. Anytime you're racking up DUIs, that's an amazing pace for anybody to set, so it's deeply concerning that he'd be out driving with potentially 22 DUIs."

Back in 2008, Sproles was sentenced to 240 months behind bars for DUI. It's unclear how much time he spent in prison before being released, but clearly it wasn't enough.