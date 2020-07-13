It’s National French Fry Day, So Claim Your Free Fries from McDonald’s

It’s a great day to be a fan of McDonald’s French fries.

Even though any day ending in “y” is French Fry Day for this ol’ boy, today is officially National French Fry Day and McDonald’s is hooking everybody up for the occasion.

Make your Monday 1,000 times better with some fried tater goodness from the golden arches. All day long, participating McDonald’s restaurants are offering free medium french fries, exclusively through their mobile app.

There are a couple of different options available after you download the app. You can use the Mobile Order and Pay and pick up your order at the store or you can just scan the deal code at the drive-thru or the front counter.

There’s no purchase necessary, however, there is a limit of one per customer. Seriously, though – you need a little something to wash those bad boys down with, so you might as well take advantage of the fact that you can get any size soft drink from Mickey D’s for just one dollar.

A medium fry and large Coke for just over a buck? Yes, I believe I will.