Universal Hand Signal For ‘I’m On The Phone’ Has Changed

Here's a change you probably never saw coming. There's a whole new hand signal to indicate to someone that you're on the phone.

OK, phones are different than they used to be. Back in the day, when all we had was landlines, the handsets had one protrusion holding a small speaker that we held up to our ear, and another protrusion containing the microphone that we held close to our mouths. The universal signal to someone that you were on the phone was to extend your thumb and pinky to mimic holding the handset to your face.

The new hand signal, the one our kids will recognize and probably already use, is different.

See what I mean? If you were a kid in the '90s or earlier you probably do the thumb and pinky thing. If you were a kid who grew up with smartphones shaped like an oversized domino you probably just hold your hand to your face.

I never saw it coming. It does make sense. I suddenly feel really old.