Keith Lee Makes Surprise Appearance at WWE Royal Rumble

It's always nice to see Wichita Falls making a name for itself for something other than Walmart parking lot escapades. A few days ago we told you about pro wrestler, Keith Lee, winning the NXT North American Title Match. Well, he's continuing to make a name for himself in the WWE.

Limitless Keith Lee made a surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble Sunday night at Minute Made Park in Houston and the crowd seemed to really like him.

Even better, he did quite well in his match against Brock Lesnar.

CBS Sports has a full recap of the Royal Rumble here.

Great job, Keith! All of Wichita Falls is basking in your glory.