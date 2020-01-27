Video Shows Buffalo Causing a Traffic Jam in Buffalo Gap, Texas

In case you were wondering if, in fact, there are buffalo in Buffalo Gap, Texas, here’s your answer.

A video of Taylor County deputies herding buffalo on U.S. Highway 83/84 near Buffalo Gap, Texas is making the rounds on Facebook.

The small town near Abilene never experiences traffic issues because, well, there are less than 500 people who live there. However, a couple of bison decided to give folks in the rural town a taste of big city living by causing a traffic jam after running onto the highway.

Luckily, the deputies were able to spook ‘em just enough to getting moving, because let’s face it – a big ole buffalo is gonna do whatever the hell it wants to.