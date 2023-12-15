So A Roll-Off Truck Knocked Out Part Of a Dallas Overpass
It’s been a bad week for trucks and overpasses in Big D.
Just a few days ago, an Amazon truck got stuck under the overpass at the intersection of Tollway and Wycliff. In that case, the truck didn’t appear to do much damage. Probably the worst thing to come out of that was that a few people didn’t get the package when expected.
However, the roll-off garbage truck in the video below did a whole lotta damage.
If you live in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, I highly advise you to avoid the area near the intersection of Harry Hines and I-35. Because the driver was unaware that the lift was raised and knocked out a big old chunk of the underside of it.
Now, I’m no engineer, but I would imagine people aren’t going to be able to drive on that overpass until it’s fixed. My guess is that traffic will be diverted to the access road for a while.
I wish I could tell you to look at the bright side, but let’s face it, there is no bright side. Dallas traffic sucks without having to deal with closures. So, give yourself even more time, or better yet, find an alternate route to your destination if you’re headed that way for the foreseeable future.
@dallastexas_tv
A large dump truck drove under the bridge with its lift raised (via IG/ im_still_a_baller)
