SUV Crashes Into Texas Denny’s, Injuring 23 People

Brunch took a frightening turn for the folks dining at a Denny’s restaurant in Texas.

ABC 7 is reporting 23 people were injured after a person drove an SUV into the Denny’s in Rosenberg at around 11:22 a.m. on Monday, September 4. All 23 were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sylvia Flores said her parents were dining when her father heard a big bang and then saw the hood of the car come into the building. According to Flores, both of her parents have ”stitches everywhere” and her mother’s leg is possibly broken after a beam fell on her.

Several of Laura Galvin’s in-laws were dining in a booth when the incident happened. The crash forced all of them into the kitchen. Galvin’s brother-in-law absorbed most of the impact, suffering an injury to his back. Her sister-in-law suffered lacerations and her mother-in-law ended up with hematomas on her arms and legs.

It’s not clear what led to the driver crashing into the building. The Rosenberg Police Department released a statement saying that an investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.

