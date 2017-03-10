Irish Musician Martin Byrnes Gives Preview of St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Street Festival [VIDEO]

It's gonna be a great day of performances in downtown Wichita Falls on Saturday, and we have a sneak peek at the Irish musician, Martin Byrnes, for you.

Big shout out to Martin for letting us film him singing downtown yesterday afternoon. He performed his song 'The Ordinary Man' and you can check it out above.

Martin will be the first artist performing Saturday afternoon starting at 3:30. If you miss his afternoon performance, he will also play inside Iron Horse that night at 8:30. Check out the full set list to see what time all of the other bands are performing, including the hometown boys Bowling for Soup.

Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the gate, $10 for military and students and kids 12 and under get in free. Get your tickets in advance at Market Street, United Supermarkets, The Iron Horse Pub, MSU’s Clark Student Center, 8th Street Coffee House, the Downtown Wichita Falls Development Office or online at this location .

Downtown Wichita Falls Development is reminding everyone that rain is in the forecast for Saturday and the show will go on rain or shine . Looks like it's gonna be a jam packed Saturday and I expect to see you there.