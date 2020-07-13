Movies Returning to Silver Screen at Wichita Theatre This Week

If you're tired of sitting at home binge watching Netflix or Hulu the Wichita Theatre has an alternative for you. Starting this Wednesday evening they're bringing movies back to their silver screen with a series of Summer Classics.

This Wednesday morning's feature is the family classic, Monsters, Inc. from 2001.

The showtime Wednesday morning is 10:30 a.m., a perfect day out for your kids (and you).

Friday evening's feature is The Americanization of Emily starring Julie Andrews and James Garner at 7:30 p.m.

Next up is The Princess Bride at 1:00 Saturday afternoon, followed by Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at 4:30.

The week of classic films wraps up with the movie that started the whole James Bond series of films, Doctor No, featuring Sean Connery and Ursula Andress at 7:45 p.m.

In keeping with the current COVID-19 protocols masks will be required and seating will be limited to a maximum of 80 people for each show. Since the theatre has seating for 850 that leaves everyone plenty of space to spread out. It will almost be like having a special screening all for yourself.

While the daytime shows are aimed at a younger audience, the evening shows are aimed at adults. With that in mind you'll have the option of enjoying a glass of wine in the Wichita Theatre's new Lobby 39 managed by Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard and Winery at the evening shows.

Tickets can be purchased online and start at $5 for kids and $10 for adults with discounts for seniors and military personnel.

If things go well this week this may be something that the Wichita Theatre does on a more regular basis.