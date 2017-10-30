Ninja Turtle Robs Wichita Falls Convenience Store

Wichita Falls police need your help in finding two robbery suspects.

On Tuesday, October 24, at 10 pm, two people walked into the Dollar Store Plus convenience store on East Scott with guns drawn demanding money. One suspect is described as 6 feet tall, thin build with a black hoodie and a Ninja Turtles mask. The second suspect was also 6 feet tall, thin build, blue hoodie and had a black mask with lettering on it.

If you have any info about this crime call the Crimestoppers hotline at 322-9988. If you're calling long distance call 1-800-322-9888. You don't have to leave a name and if your tip leads to an arrest you could earn one thousand dollars.

We really need to catch these guys. HOW DARE YOU use my Ninja Turtles in your crimes. They stood against this kind of stuff. They would never rob. Maybe Raphael would, but not Leonardo.