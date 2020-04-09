Nocona Cruise and Vicari Auction Has New Date in May

In a world where everything seems to be being canceled, it's nice to see a few things begin to be rescheduled. The Crusin' Nocona and Vicari Classic Car Auction event was originally scheduled for last weekend (April 3 - 5), that obviously didn't work out. Both the cruise and the auction have now been rescheduled for the weekend of May 28 through May 30.

Cruisin Nocona and Vicari Car Auction via Facebook

The three day weekend starts with a cruise through the beautiful North Texas hill country around Nocona, Texas, on Thursday.

Dave Diamond

If you're a car fan you've got to check out the Horton Classic Car Museum with hundreds of Corvettes (and a few other vehicles) on display.

Dave Diamond

And the Vicari Classic Car Auction is an exciting event to attend whether you planned on driving any of those beauties home or not.

There will also be live music, food, and plenty of over-cammed, under-muffled, and highly polished mechanical marvels to admire.

You can keep up with the latest developments on this magical weekend for automobile fans of all ages on the Cruisin' Nocona website or the Cruisin' Nocona Facebook page.