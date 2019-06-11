North Texas Couple Wakes Up to Find Naked Stranger in Their Bedroom

Probably woke up half asleep thinking it's a dream. NOPE, that's a real naked guy in your bedroom.

Over in Dallas this past Saturday, a couple woke up in the middle of the night with an unwanted guest in their bedroom. Trent Tate and his wife were asleep in their apartment when they woke up to find 23-year-old Oscar Martinez Gomez naked in their bedroom. Sort of half asleep and unaware of what was going on, Gomez then threatened the couple when they were trying to wake up. "Go to sleep or I will [expletive] kill you."

Trent then realized this was not a dream and this guy was real. Trent then jumped to action seeing a naked man standing above his wife. Trent grabbed Gomez throwing him to the ground and pinning him while his wife called the cops. Trent says that once Gomez was on the ground, he didn't try to fight back.

"He kept saying, 'Can I go? Can I go?'" Trent Tate said. "And I said, "'No way, we're calling the cops.'" The Tates are currently staying with family and are looking for a new place to live. They can't imagine sleeping in that residence again and have had some trouble sleeping the past couple of nights.

Oscar Martinez Gomez was arrested on a charge of burglary of a habitation and remains in the Dallas County Jail on $5,000 bail, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department. He also faces an immigration hold.