Parts of North Texas Could See More Than 4 Inches of Rainfall This Weekend
While we can always use a good, soaking rain in North Texas, it always brings the threat of flooding along with it.
The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a flood watch from 7 pm this evening through Sunday evening for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger counties. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.
The threat of severe thunderstorms remains for the weekend, starting as early as 4 pm today, but will most likely begin sometime between 7 and 11 pm. There’s a slight risk of damaging wind gusts and hail, which we’ve had more than our fair share of here lately.
However, as of this posting, flooding is the biggest threat with the coming storms. In the event of flooding, do not attempt to drive through the floodwaters. Keep in mind the old saying “turn around, don’t drown.” Many people underestimate the power of floodwaters and quickly find themselves swept away.
Monitor flooding in your area with the National Weather Service‘s interactive flood map. Stay tuned to local media for the latest updates.
