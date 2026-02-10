It appears we may be about to get some much-needed rain here in North Texas. While we did have the big snow and ice storm a couple of weeks ago, it doesn’t take long for us to dry out in this neck of the woods. Let’s hope the forecast holds up.

I have an odd relationship with rainy days. I always love it when it rains, because we’re almost always in a drought here in the area. However, after a few days straight of cloudy, wet weather, I always start to feel a little bit off. I assume it’s due to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), but I've never spoken to a professional therapist about it.

But as I alluded to, we can always use the rain. So, hopefully the National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman is correct, and we’ll see some rain later this week. According to their forecast, our best chance of heavy rain here in North Texas will be late Friday, going into Saturday morning. The most likely amount of overall rainfall over the weekend is 0.75” to 1.50”. But we could see as much as 2.50”.

While rain is always welcome in this part of the country, flooding is not. As of right now, it doesn’t seem to be a threat associated with the coming rain.

