Paxton Wins Another Legal Battle Against The Biden Administration

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is celebrating another win on this Friday as Paxton's office sued the Biden Administration over immigration laws that Paxton claims the Biden Administration is not enforcing. The ruling by the district court, included a preliminary injunction against the Biden Administration for not detaining criminal illegal immigrants.

The United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas ruled that the Biden Administration's policies violated federal law. Federal law states that the Department of Homeland Security must take control of illegal immigrants convicted of certain crimes after they serve their sentence. According to Paxton's Office, the Biden Administration decided to stop detaining illegal immigrants that were convicted of crimes related to drugs or "moral turpitude". That went against federal law according to the State of Texas. The actions taken by the Biden Administration forced Texas to sue according to Paxton's office.

In the ruling, the court ordered that the Biden Administration must also turn over important information to ensure they are in compliance with the injunction. According to a press release from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the court sided with Texas because they saw the "blatant irresponsibility" from the Biden Administration.

“The district court sided with the great state of Texas, granting us some much-needed relief—a preliminary injunction,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “The court saw the blatant irresponsibility from the Biden Administration that has caused tremendous harm to the safety of all Texans. It’s time for the federal government to wake up and address the chaos that they caused—and in the meanwhile, we will fight tooth and nail to protect Texans from their carelessness.”

You can read the court ruling here.

