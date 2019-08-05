Officer Involved Shooting Sends Suspect to Lubbock Hospital

Texas DPS reports that the Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting that took place over the weekend in Chillicothe.

A Hardeman County Sheriff’s deputy was assisting the Chillicothe Police Department in the search for a suspect in an aggravated assault/family violence case. At around 12:30 pm Sunday, the 31-year-old male suspect was located by the deputy in the 1300 block of 3rd Street.

During an altercation with the suspect, the deputy discharged his firearm, striking the subject. The unidentified suspect was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock. The deputy was not injured. The exact condition of the suspect is unknown.