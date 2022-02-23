It’s always a terrifying feeling whenever an officer pulls you over. As soon as you see the red and blue flashing lights, your heart starts racing, and you start wondering if the officer is going to issue you an expensive citation, or let you off with just a warning. However, one North Texas sheriff's department would rather provide financial assistance to motorists with vehicle safety violations, rather than issuing fines.

Earlier this week, Advanced Auto Parts partnered with the Dallas County Sheriffs Department, by donating an undisclosed number of $25 gift cards that can be used at any of their stores. This will allow deputies to hand them out to motorists with minor equipment violations. For example, if an officer pulls someone over for an equipment issue like a broken tail light, then the officer can then give the driver a $25 gift card to Advanced Auto Parts instead of issuing them a citation.

The sheriff's department is participating in this initiative, because they believe that vehicle compliance translates into safer roadways. Hopefully, by issuing the gift cards instead of citations, they will inspire motorists fix any issues with their vehicle in a timely manner. These gift cards will also financially assist those who may not be able to afford to pay for a both a ticket, and the needed repairs to their vehicle.

By handing out these $25 gift cards to motorists, the department is showing drivers that they actually care about about their vehicles safety, and that they are not out patrolling the roadways, just to write as many tickets as they possibly can.