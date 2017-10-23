Oklahoma Inmate Suing County For Untreated Erection

A former inmate of an Oklahoma prison is suing the country, alleging they waited nearly four days to treat a painful, non-stop erection.

32-year-old Dustin Lance is suing Pittsburg County and the Sheriff saying his constitutional rights were violated and he suffered irreparable damage after the prison took after three days to treat a painful erection Lance had after taking an unidentified pill he got from another inmate.

According to KSWO , Lance, who was incarcerated for burglary and drug possession, is seeking $5 million in damages.