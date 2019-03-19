Oklahoma Woman Uses T-Shirt Gun to Launch Contraband Into Prison

You have to give her a little credit for a clever idea.

In Sayre, Oklahoma on Sunday the North Fork Correctional Unit was put on lockdown. The medium security prison had an incident in their parking lot. Kerri Jo Hickman was arrested after finding a T-shirt gun in her car, along with another package. She had already launched one package over the jail fence before police could arrest her.

The container that was launched contained phones, earbuds, phone chargers, methamphetamine, digital scales, marijuana, and tobacco. Pretty much a contraband gold mine for a jail. The Oklahoma Department of Correction said "Novel approach - bad idea" about her use of the T-shirt gun.

Hickman remained jailed Friday in Beckham County on complaints of introducing contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy, and drug trafficking.